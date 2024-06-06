'We can never forget,' 80th D-Day anniversary Fort Carson memorial

COLORADO SPRINGS — It's been 80 years since the Allied invasion of Normandy during World War II, also known as D-Day.

The 4th Infantry Division at Fort Carson memorialized the thousands of U.S. soldiers who lost their lives on that day.

"In memory of our fallen soldiers," read a wreath placed at the Manhart Field Memorial.

About 100 military personnel, families and community members gave a moment of silence.

For Vietnam War veteran, Charles Watkins and his wife Donna, the ceremony was personal.

"I had four uncles go ashore in the first wave on Normandy and it's just very heartbreaking," said Donna.

Charles told me memorials help keep the significance of this day from getting lost in history.

"Proper tribute to those who gave their ultimate for the freedoms that we have in this country, so I think these kinds of ceremonies help at least the younger crowd to remember, we hope," said Charles.

At the ceremony, 4th ID soldiers demonstrated a similar attack from the D-day landings.

"We train as a team . . . with joint national partners to be ready to storm the beaches of the next battlefield with the torch of freedom," said the division's chief of staff, Col. Michael P. Wagner.

"And I swear to defend," said 12 soldiers who reaffirmed their oath of commitment to protect our country.

"I'm confident that our D-Day veterans would be proud to see these soldiers carry forward their legacy," said Col.

