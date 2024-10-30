'We are all positive at this point' Some fire evacuees potentially allowed back Wednesday in Divide, CO

TELLER COUNTY, CO — After battling against strong winds in the area, firefighters in Teller County are hoping Wednesday's colder weather can help them gain an advantage in fighting the Highland Lakes fire.

Several residents in the area are still under evacuation orders, but some of them may get to go home soon. More than 700 residents here are still affected, but we're told the sheriff says they likely will start letting evacuees in three areas go back Wednesday morning as early as 10 o'clock. Those include Aspen Village, Broken Wheel, and Highland Lakes. Keep in mind, he says it all depends on the fire behavior at the time.

Officials lifted pre-evacuation warnings for over 650 homes in the area just before 5 o'clock Tuesday. As of Wednesday morning, the fire has burned 166 acres and is 60 percent contained.

Since it started Monday, more than a dozen state and local fire agencies have stepped up to join Teller County fire crews. Airdrops started early Tuesday and continued throughout most of the day. Firefighters and residents are crediting that aggressive approach for the progress made.

Chris Ades was evacuated from his home. He says "I saw the planes coming over the slurry planes coming over so I’ve been through this before and it’s serious stuff. I certainly appreciate the fire department at this moment and the police department and sheriff's office."

We're expecting another update on the fire from the sheriff's office Wednesday morning. We will be here to pass along any info as soon as we get it.

