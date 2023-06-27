Ways to keep your pets safe and secure this Fourth of July

COLORADO — Fourth of July is right around the corner, and while fireworks are great to watch, the noise can be bad for your pets.

The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region says the loud noises can scare pets, and many will run away given the opportunity.

According to the Humane Society, this time of year is usually a busy time for the shelter and more pets may end up there because they've escaped after getting scared by fireworks.

"If your pet is like shaking or trembling, or they're looking for an escape, there are a lot of things you can do, you know to make them more comfortable. Kind of leading up to the fireworks. And during the fireworks as well," said Cody Costra, Public Relations, Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.

If your pet has gone missing it's important that you file a missing report with the humane society as soon as possible and make sure your information is up to date if your pet is microchipped.

Below are some preemptive strategies pet owners can take according to the American Veterinary Medical Association:



Have up-to-date identification tags.

Take a current updated photo, just in case your animal escapes.

Do a survey of your yard, looking for any potential escape routes.

Leave your pets at home when headed to parties, fireworks displays, parades, or any holiday gathering.

Keep your pets inside if you or anyone in your area is setting off fireworks.

Keep curious pets away from sparklers, glow sticks, fireworks, charcoal, and even kabob skewers.

Don't let pets near the barbecue grill while in use or hot.

If traveling out of town, think about getting a pet sitter or kennel to watch out for your pets.

