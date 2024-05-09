Ways to celebrate Mother's Day in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs is teeming with exciting events to celebrate all of the mothers you know and love this Mother's Day.
Struggling to find a last-minute gift? Visit the following local markets to find the perfect knick knack for the ones you love.
- Mother's Day Market at Goat Patch Brewing Co
- Mother's Day Pop Up at Auric Gallery
- Mother's Day Open House & Cut Flower Plant Sale at Gather Mountain Blooms
Looking for an experience she'll never forget? Try out these local experiences for an affair she'll always remember.
- Dog Mom Art Class at Pub Dog Colorado
- Mother's Day Painting Events at Painting with a Twist
- Mother's Day with the Wolves at the Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center
- Mother's Day Sound Bath at Singing Bowls of the Rockies
- Mother's Day Celebration at the United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum
- Mother's Day Paddleboard Yoga, Live Soundbath, Brunch with Dragonfly Paddle Yoga
Looking for a tasty bite to eat? Try out these local brunches and teas for a more traditional celebration.
- Mother's Day Buffet Brunch at the Cheyenne Mountain Resort
- Mother's Day Tea at the Glen Eyrie Castle
- Mother's Day Brunch Train on the Royal Gorge Route Railroad
- Mother's Day High Tea at the Miramount Castle Museum
- Mother's Day Brunch at Jax Fish House
- Mother's Day Brunch at the Broadmoor
- Mother's Day Brunch at the Radisson
- Mother's Day Tea at thee McAllister House Museum
- Mother's Day at the Melting Pot
- Mother's Day Brunch at the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College
- Mother's Day Brunch at Homa Café + Bar
- Mother's Day Brunch Buffet at the Club at Flying Horse
- Mother's Day Brunch at Kinship Landing
