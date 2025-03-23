Waterworks Park opens in Pueblo after ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday

PUEBLO — The Waterworks Park is officially open after its ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday.

It gives Pueblo residents a place to walk, relax, and connect with nature. With hiking trails and open spaces, visitors can also enjoy fishing, boating, and rafting along the river.

While also making a fish passage for migration and improving the Arkansas River's health.

People were already out enjoying the park today, stepping outside and taking in Pueblo's natural beauty.

Ray Schmitz, a Pueblo West resident, says, "Just come out. Just do it. Just come out, take the walk, you know, and just take it in as it happens. You know, the park will find you as much as you find it."

Construction started back in 2023 and now allows kayakers to get from below Pueblo Dam to Runyon Lake through the river.





