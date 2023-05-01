Water-wise Rules to be aware of with warmer weather

COLORADO SPRINGS — Starting Monday, May 1, you can only water before 10:00 a.m. or after 6:00 p.m. You may only water your lawn three days a week. This lasts until October. This is one of several “Water-wise Rules" Colorado Springs Utilities has in place to help conserve our water.

The city mostly enforces these rules by educating people about the importance of saving water. You could, however, be fined up to $100.

Anne Campbell owns Colorado Stoneworks Landscaping. She said "Water-wise Rules" still make it possible to have a nice lawn. She said there are things to keep in mind when caring for your lawn.

“Most of the time we see homeowners watering shorter periods. Short in the morning and short at night. It's actually more beneficial to have one deep water a day rather than split it between morning and night,” said Campbell.

She also recommends homeowners use sprinklers if possible.

“I would recommend getting sprinklers. I am a landscaper and I still forget to water. So, that automatic setting is really where it’s worth its weight. You can also get all the other aspects of it, [including] uniform coverage. You know, watering by hand, you may not water the same spot the same amount of time you water a different spot," said Campbell.

Over the next 50 years, the Colorado Springs community needs to save more than 10,000 acre-feet per year of water, according to Colorado Springs Utilities. That constitutes enough water to fill more than 5,000 Olympic swimming pools every year.

These “Water-wise Rules" from Colorado Springs Utilities are expected to meet 10% of the efficiency goal.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.