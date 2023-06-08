Water main break to cause traffic delays all day Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS — North Academy Boulevard from East San Miguel Street to East La Salle Street is closed to one lane open.

This was caused by a water main break and a large hole in the road reported on Twitter by Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) around 5 a.m. on Thursday.

Large hole in the roadway Academy Blvd/La Salle St, east of the intersection, water main break and road blocked. Also blocked at Edith Ln/Marion Dr. Use alternate routes if possible. #CSPD and #CSFD on scene as well as #CSU. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) June 8, 2023

Lane closures are expected to remain in place throughout Thursday while Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) crews work on repairs. Drivers are encouraged to drive with caution and find alternate routes.

Crews are responding to a water main break at N. Academy & Palmer Park. Two northbound lanes on N. Academy are closed at San Miguel St as crews make repairs. Expect traffic delays in the area and drive with caution in construction zones. pic.twitter.com/jNXkXfDREy — Colorado Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) June 8, 2023

At the time of publishing, there is no known cause for the water main break, according to responding CSU.

News 5 will continue to update this article as we learn more.

