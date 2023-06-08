Watch Now
Water main break to cause traffic delays all day Thursday

KOAA
Posted at 7:12 AM, Jun 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-08 09:12:08-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — North Academy Boulevard from East San Miguel Street to East La Salle Street is closed to one lane open.

This was caused by a water main break and a large hole in the road reported on Twitter by Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) around 5 a.m. on Thursday.

Lane closures are expected to remain in place throughout Thursday while Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) crews work on repairs. Drivers are encouraged to drive with caution and find alternate routes.

At the time of publishing, there is no known cause for the water main break, according to responding CSU.

News 5 will continue to update this article as we learn more.
