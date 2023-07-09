Water main break impacts traffic in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — A water main break has closed a couple of lanes of traffic at the intersection of Circle Drive and Constitution Avenue in Colorado Springs.

Crews with Colorado Springs Utilities spotted the problem Saturday morning. Westbound traffic on Constitution and southbound traffic on Circle are reduced to a single lane while this work is underway.

Traffic will be impacted through Monday when crews can repave the area they dug up.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.