Water main break impacts traffic in Colorado Springs

Construction vehicles at the site of a broken water main at Circle Drive and Constitution Avenue in Colorado Springs.
Posted at 3:52 PM, Jul 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-09 17:52:09-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — A water main break has closed a couple of lanes of traffic at the intersection of Circle Drive and Constitution Avenue in Colorado Springs.

Crews with Colorado Springs Utilities spotted the problem Saturday morning. Westbound traffic on Constitution and southbound traffic on Circle are reduced to a single lane while this work is underway.

Traffic will be impacted through Monday when crews can repave the area they dug up.
