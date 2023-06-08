Water main break closes section of South Academy Thursday, expect delays

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — A section of South Academy Boulevard is closed Thursday evening following a water main break according to Colorado Springs Utilities.

CSU says that all lanes of South Academy Boulevard are closed between Pikes Peak Avenue and Airport Road.

🚧 ROAD CLOSURE: All lanes are closed on S. Academy Blvd between Pikes Peak Ave and Airport Rd due to a water main break. Please avoid the area and find alternate routes. Use caution and drive slow in cone zones. #TrafficAlert #ColoradoSprings #COSTraffic #TrafficUpdate pic.twitter.com/kvHH6Hhixx — Colorado Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) June 8, 2023

It is unclear what caused the break at this time or how long Colorado Springs Utilities expects the road to be closed.

A video from the Colorado Springs Fire Department shows vehicles headed through standing water Thursday afternoon. You can watch it below.

#TrafficAlert @CSUtilities is on scene of a water main break on Academy and Airport. Academy is CLOSED between Pikes Peak and Airport. Please avoid the area.



Be cautious while driving through any standing water. pic.twitter.com/PUWykNJ5Ai — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) June 8, 2023

CSU is asking people to avoid the area.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.