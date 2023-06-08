Watch Now
Water main break closes section of South Academy Thursday, expect delays

KOAA
Posted at 3:29 PM, Jun 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-08 17:37:20-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — A section of South Academy Boulevard is closed Thursday evening following a water main break according to Colorado Springs Utilities.

CSU says that all lanes of South Academy Boulevard are closed between Pikes Peak Avenue and Airport Road.

It is unclear what caused the break at this time or how long Colorado Springs Utilities expects the road to be closed.

A video from the Colorado Springs Fire Department shows vehicles headed through standing water Thursday afternoon. You can watch it below.

CSU is asking people to avoid the area.
____

