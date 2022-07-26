Watch Now
Water main break closes intersection of N Academy at Meadowland Blvd

Posted at 11:46 AM, Jul 26, 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS — A water main break is impacting all four directions of traffic at the intersection of N Academy and Meadowland Blvd in Colorado Springs.

If heading to the area, please make plans for an alternate route. Also, be on the lookout for police and utility crews redirecting traffic.

There's no information available for how long it will take to repair the break and the impacted road surface.

Potential alternate routes are taking Union north or south to your destination or Austin Bluffs and side streets to access the neighborhood.

