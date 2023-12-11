Water main break closes intersection of N. 30th St. and Centennial Blvd.

COLORADO SPRINGS — A heads up on major traffic impact this morning as city crews will be dealing with a water main break at the intersection of N. 30th St and Centennial Blvd. in Colorado Springs.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, all of the intersection is closed due to the break. Seek alternate routes until further notice.

This intersection is north of Garden of the Gods Rd and south of Vindicator Drive.

According to the City of Colorado Springs Traffic Map, the incident was reported at 12:36 a.m. Colorado Springs Utilities crews are already working on repairs to allow the road to fully open.

This is a developing story. News5 will update this article when more information becomes available.

See the interactive traffic map

