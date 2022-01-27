Water main break closes Chelton Road south of Platte Avenue

COLORADO SPRINGS — A water main break closed down Soutbound Chelton Road south of Platte Avenue this morning.

The cause of the break has not been released, and Colorado Springs Utilities are working to get the water main repaired and the road reopened.

Police and utilities workers are asking people to avoid the area if possible. It's unclear how long the closure will be in place, but Colorado Springs Utilities say delays could last most of the day.

