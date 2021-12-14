Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Water main break causes sinkhole and takes out a car

items.[0].image.alt
KOAA/Patrick Godfrey
Water main break
Posted at 7:55 AM, Dec 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-14 09:55:40-05

Colorado Springs Police responded to a call this morning just after 3 A.M. after a car fell in a sinkhole and had to be towed out.

The sinkhole was caused by a water main break on the 6300 block of Northwind Drive.

Police have closed off the road going both ways as utility crews work to repair the damage. Colorado Springs Utilities estimates that it will be around 8 hours before the road is open again.
_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Jefferson Awards