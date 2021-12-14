Water main break causes sinkhole and takes out a car

Colorado Springs Police responded to a call this morning just after 3 A.M. after a car fell in a sinkhole and had to be towed out.

The sinkhole was caused by a water main break on the 6300 block of Northwind Drive.

Police have closed off the road going both ways as utility crews work to repair the damage. Colorado Springs Utilities estimates that it will be around 8 hours before the road is open again.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter