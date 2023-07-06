Water main break at Lake Pueblo State Park closes campgrounds, bathrooms, and more

PUEBLO, CO — There is no potable drinking water at Lake Pueblo State Park, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

In a Twitter post Tuesday, the department said that there is an eight-inch rupture in the main pipeline that feeds two water towers serving the park.

All six of the campgrounds, as well as the Visitor Center, both marinas, swim beach, and the ANS boat decon stations, have been impacted

Campers and other guests will soon have access to portable toilets that are being supplied. The department said no new reservations are being taken for its six campgrounds "until at least July 12."

On Monday, park staff noticed a pipeline leak close to the Chain of Lakes along the Arkansas River below the dam.

Any boat needing ANS decon must be done before entering the park. There is no water for showers, dump stations or other uses.

Lake Pueblo Park Manager, Joe Stadterman, said repairs are underway. According to the CPW SE Region Twitter page, Stadterman urges visitors "to limit the use of remaining water to prevent a complete loss in the park."

