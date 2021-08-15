Water Luminary Festival honors domestic violence victims

PUEBLO, Colorado — The human cost of domestic violence was put on display in a brilliant fashion Saturday evening at the Pueblo Riverwalk. At the YWCA's second annual Water Luminary Festival, participants purchase lanterns to be lit in memory or in honor of domestic violence victims and survivors.

The charity sold more than 200 of the luminaries, raising more than $4,000. All of the proceeds help the YWCA in its mission to serve victims of domestic violence.

"So, this is an opportunity for individuals to come out and pay honor or memorialize a loved one a family, a friend," explained Maureen White, Executive Director of the YWCA of Pueblo.

Saturday's event began with a street festival featuring vendor booths, food trucks, and live music by the band Mixed Emotions. YWCA Pueblo is the only domestic violence shelter in the Southern Colorado region.