Water lovers get ready for fountains, lakes, and pools to reopen on Memorial Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The City of Colorado Springs released a list of the updated water activities in the city that will return on Memorial Day.

Among these includes spray grounds, lakes, fountains, and pools across the city.

Among the city's spray grounds set to reopen is the Deerfield Hills Spray Ground, which will open June 1st and be open 10:00 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The Watering Hole at Venezia Park on Colorado Springs's northeast side is home to more than a dozen water features and will open May 26th with daily hours between 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Finally, The Splash Pad, located at the newly renovated Panorama Park is scheduled to open May 26th with operating hours 10:00 a.m. - 6 p.m. There are no costs to use the city's spray grounds.

The Monument Valley and Wilson Ranch pools will open for daily use starting on May 27th. Portal Pool and Memorial Park Family Center YMCA will not be open for the 2023 season and are to remain closed as the parks department continues to assess the integrity of the facilities after being shut down over structural integrity concerns.

Prospect and Quail Lakes are also open for water recreation from paddle boarding, and kayaking, to even motorized vehicles (permits required). Click here to learn more about the city's water features.

