WATCH: Youth documentary series raises awareness of teen suicide

COLORADO SPRINGS— Suicide is the second leading cause of death for those 10 to 24 years old, according to the CDC. It says minority groups are more likely to die by suicide.

Young people hope to save lives through film. Youth Documentary Academy (YDA) helps under-represented teens tell their stories.

"I don't think we give them enough credit for how wise and insightful they are about the issues that they're struggling with," said a board member Will Stoller-Lee.

With the help of professional filmmakers, YDA picks 12 students every year to spark conversations through documentary shorts.

The first episode of the series tackles teen mental health and suicide in Black families. Watch the premiere of I'll be There on Rocky Mountain PBS at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday 4/20.

A topic that hits too close to home for Kallista Palapas. Her high school friend died by suicide. She told me she wanted to make the film in his honor.

"I hope he's proud of me for doing that and that he is still alive in that way," said Palapas.

Palapas said the film aims to show others struggling that they're not alone.

"It's kind of sad that like a lot of people understand it and yet we still don't talk about it," said Palapas.

Her film has been shown in film festivals across the country and has won various awards.

If you or someone you know is struggling, call or text 9-8-8.

