WATCH: World War II veteran visits Merit Academy in Woodland Park Tuesday

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — Students at Merit Academy in Woodland Park had a special visitor Wednesday. Monica Kinnaman, a 106-year-old British World War II veteran shared her experiences of war.

News5 Photojournalist Kevin Reynolds was there to hear the retired artillery officer share her memories.

Following her time in service, Kinnaman earned a doctorate in psychology and has dedicated her life to rescuing abused and unwanted dogs.

