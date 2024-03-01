WATCH: Widefield Elementary School of the Arts students hug their school

Watch Now
Posted at 5:50 PM, Feb 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-29 19:50:21-05

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — There was a heartwarming scene at Widefield Elementary School of the Arts on Thursday.

Students gathered outside and held hands to hug their school, sing songs, and have huge smiles on their faces.

The event was organized by the fourth and fifth-grade classes.

It's part of the school's "Show No Hate" program that teaches students about spreading kindness in their community.

