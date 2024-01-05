WATCH: UCCS student radio station nominated for national awards after pandemic

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The UCCS student radio station is getting national attention! They were nominated for several awards by the Intercollegiate Broadcasting System.

Our Photojournalist Ryan Mutch shows us how they were able to gain this achievement, while also returning to the airwaves following the COVID pandemic.

Caitlyn Branine, the Student Radio Station Manager at UCCS told News5 that her dad played a major role in helping her rebuild the station. Branine will graduate with a degree in communications this spring.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.