WATCH: 'This is the greatest healer', why fishing can change veterans' lives in Colorado

News5's Shawn Shanle met up with a local fishing guide to talk about what makes our state a top fishing destination and a program that aims to help our nation's veterans through some tough times.
Posted at 7:43 PM, Jul 05, 2024

COLORADO — Colorado is one of the best states for people who love the outdoors.

From hiking to biking to fishing, we have it all.

