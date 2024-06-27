Watch the Presidential Debate on KOAA-TV and streaming platforms

The first presidential debate is set to take place Thursday evening and is the first time Joe Biden and Donald Trump will meet since the last their last debate in 2020.

CNN will be hosting the debate with moderators being CNN anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash.

When is the debate?

The debate begins Thursday at 9 p.m. ET and is expected to last 90 minutes.

How can I watch the debate?

KOAA-TV NBC will air the presidential debate over the air on Channel 5.

Scripps News will air CNN's simulcast of the debate live on-air and online on your favorite KOAA streaming device. To find Scripps News on air or watch on Scripps News' website, click here .

Scripps News' live coverage of the debate starts at 6 p.m. ET.

Debate Rules

According to CNN, moderators will be allowed to mute the candidates' microphones during the debate when it is not their turn to speak. CNN also said that there will be two commercial breaks during the 90-minute debate, but campaign staff will not be allowed to interact with candidates during these intermissions.

Candidates will be given a pen, a pad of paper and a bottle of water, but they are not allowed to bring any prewritten notes or props with them to the stage, organizers said.

What's different about this debate?

For the first time since 1984, leading presidential candidates will debate outside the auspices of the Commission on Presidential Debates. Both the Biden and Trump campaigns criticized the debate-organizing nonprofit for its format.

Instead, President Biden and Trump formalized agreements with CNN and ABC News allowing them to organize and simulcast two presidential debates. A vice presidential debate will also be organized by CBS News between Vice President Kamala Harris and Trump's yet-to-be-named running mate.

Another big departure from past debates: No audience. In the past, presidential debates had an audience, but that will not be the case on Thursday.

