WATCH: Students visit Flying Pig Farm to learn hands-on lessons

MANITOU SPRINGS — Students from Ute Pass Elementary visited the Flying Pig Farm in Manitou Springs Wednesday for some hands-on lessons.
It's part of the USDA's Farm to School Program. The students planted a number of things from garlic to harvest seeds, all while learning basic cooking skills using locally grown foods.
One Dead In Colorado After E.Coli Outbreak Linked to McDonald's
The Centers for Disease Control, (CDC) has issued a Food Safety Alert regarding E. coli infections in Colorado linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounders.
E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounder hamburgers
