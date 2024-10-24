WATCH: Students visit Flying Pig Farm to learn hands-on lessons

MANITOU SPRINGS — Students from Ute Pass Elementary visited the Flying Pig Farm in Manitou Springs Wednesday for some hands-on lessons.

It's part of the USDA's Farm to School Program. The students planted a number of things from garlic to harvest seeds, all while learning basic cooking skills using locally grown foods.

