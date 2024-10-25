WATCH: Sierra High School Choir sings 'America the Beautiful' on top of Pikes Peak

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Wednesday, October 23, Sierra High School Choir students sang "America the Beautiful" on the top of Pikes Peak.

The students also sang at the Antlers Hotel where the song was originally written on their trip to learn more about the song's history and how the beauty of the Pikes Peak Region inspired those who wrote

it.

According to Sierra High Choir Director Stephen Tsambarlis, "American Beautiful was written by Kathy Bates, when she was on Pikes Peak Mountain, when she got to the place called Inspiration Point. She was so encapsulated with the beauty that she saw, she came down the mountain and went to the Antlers Hotel and wrote the poem, "America the Beautiful". So we took that song and we went to all those locations, the Antlers Hotel, as well as Inspiration Point on Pikes Peak, so that they can see the same beauty that she did."

"Being in Colorado Springs, we have such a unique opportunity for them to get up on the mountain and, learn a little bit of music history and regular history, about the city they live in."

According to Choir student Eunseo Choi, "It shows our appreciation for music in general because music is a beautiful way to, like, send a message and spread a message around the world. It's just a big part of history, American history overall."

"It's not an easy job for choir directors to bring a diverse group of kids and students together. I just hope they remember how good we sounded."

