WATCH: Sierra High School Choir performs 'America the Beautiful' atop of Pikes Peak, 'America's Mountain'

PIKES PEAK, Colo. — Students who are a part of the Sierra High School Choir were able to do something pretty special recently.

The group led by Choir Teacher Stephen Tsambarlis, had the opportunity to perform "America The Beautiful" on top of "America's Mountain", Pikes Peak.

Tsambarlis felt as though this would be quite a special moment for the choir group, as they performed the song atop what it was inspired by.

"America The Beautiful" was written by Katherine Lee Bates in the summer of 1893 while teaching English at the Colorado Summer School at Colorado College.

According to the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, "...one day some of the other teachers and I decided to go on a trip to Pikes Peak. We hired a prairie wagon. Near the top, we had to leave it and go the rest of the way on mules. I was very tired. But when I saw the view, I felt great joy. All the wonder of America seemed displayed there, with the sea-like expanse,” Katherine wrote about the mountain looking over Colorado Springs.

