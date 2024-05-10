WATCH: Record number of UCCS graduates walked, many couldn't celebrate high school graduation

COLORADO SPRINGS — This year, more than 1,700 students got their diplomas, making the class of 2024 the largest in UCCS history.

It's also the most students to sign up to walk in a commencement ceremony than ever before.

Families filled the Broadmoor World Arena stands on Friday.

Many of these students did not get to walk when they graduated high school because of the pandemic.

"The fact that I'm able to do it today, is just like closure, that's actually my hat right now, 'I get to walk this time.,'" said graduate Jude Almacen.

Some of those students also started college online in 2020.

"I think we can all attest to the hardships and the struggles and the mental health that really degraded but making it to this day makes it all the worthwhile, it makes it even more special," said graduate Nicole Asuquo.

"I'm honored to have a moment to kind of celebrate me and my friends who we got to graduate with and we got to experience this kind of together," said graduate Samantha Steiner.

Graduates this semester earned 27 doctoral degrees, 352 master’s degrees, 173 associate degrees and more than 1,190 bachelor’s degrees.

