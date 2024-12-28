Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

WATCH: Pikes Peak Gourmet Popcorn in Cascade planning to close its doors

The niche specialty store is along Highway 24 in Cascade and will close on Tuesday, the last day of the year. The family-owned business has a long history in El Paso County dating back to 1925 and the Myers family.
Posted

CASCADE — After 32 years of business, Pikes Peak Gourmet Popcorn is planning to close its doors. The niche specialty store is along Highway 24 in Cascade and will close on December 31.

The shop will also announce some liquidations sales throughout January. The family owned business has a long history in El Paso County dating back to 1925.

The current owners, the Myers family, took over in 2003, and they say they would like to take a step back to focus on other priorities.

___



‘You have a purpose,’ Child cancer survivor is giving back to Children's Hospital Colorado

A high school student in Colorado Springs who survived a brain tumor is now helping other children who are going through cancer treatment.

Surviving brain cancer now coaching others, one local highschooler's journey

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community