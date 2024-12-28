WATCH: Pikes Peak Gourmet Popcorn in Cascade planning to close its doors

CASCADE — After 32 years of business, Pikes Peak Gourmet Popcorn is planning to close its doors. The niche specialty store is along Highway 24 in Cascade and will close on December 31.

The shop will also announce some liquidations sales throughout January. The family owned business has a long history in El Paso County dating back to 1925.

The current owners, the Myers family, took over in 2003, and they say they would like to take a step back to focus on other priorities.

