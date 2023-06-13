Watch Nikola Jokic pour a beer on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope during postgame interview

DENVER — The championship mood was palpable in the bowels of Ball Arena after the Nuggets sealed their first-ever NBA title.

Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic – typically stoic after games, even moments after shattering records – let loose during postgame news conferences Monday night.

During Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's session with reporters in the media room, Jokic crashed the party. He poured a beer over Caldwell-Pope's head in the middle of the interview.