WATCH: News5 Christmas Reading Special

SOUTHERN COLORADO — News5's Brie Groves and Dianne Derby spent Christmas with local students and teachers to read classic Christmas stories.

Every year Scripps News, News5, and Scholastic get together for the If You Give a Child a Book Campaign, which provides students across southern Colorado with books.

This program is a fantastic way to give children the resources they need to be successful in their lives. Last year alone, IYGACAB raised more than $60,000 which amounted to the distribution of more than 12,000 books across El Paso and Pueblo Counties.

Click here to learn more about the program and donate.

