WATCH: Mount Carmel Day of Giving

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The Mount Carmel Veterans Service Center is more than just a building for local veterans. Inside these walls, they find a sense of community and family.

More than a quarter of all people living in El Paso County and surrounding communities are veterans. Data from the Census Bureau indicates that 92,891 veterans live in El Paso County alone. More than 20,000 of them visited Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center last year. Through their partnerships, more than 33,000 veterans were positively impacted by a Mt. Carmel program in Southern Colorado.

Today, we are highlighting Mt Carmel's positive impact while hoping to raise money for their cause. You can either scan the QR code during the special or you can also visit the Mt. Carmel website to donate. All the money raised will go directly to Mt. Carmel as they support veterans in Southern Colorado.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.