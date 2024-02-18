Watch Now
WATCH: More than 10 wrestlers from Southern Colorado crowned in CHSSA High School State Championships

More than 200 wrestlers from schools throughout southern Colorado took part in the tournament.
The Colorado High School Wrestling Championships wrapped up Saturday night at Ball Arena in Denver,
Posted at 11:04 PM, Feb 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-18 01:04:48-05

More than 200 wrestlers from schools throughout southern Colorado took part in the tournament.

More than 10 champions from our area were crowned. News5 Photojournalist Carl Winder talked to some of the champions.

