WATCH LIVE: KOAA5 and Gazette Congressional District 5 Primary Debate Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — KOAA News5 and The Gazette invite you to watch our live stream of the Congressional District 5 Primary Debate this Monday, June 3.

The debate that News5's Alasyn Zimmerman will moderate will kick off promptly at 5:30 p.m. at Centennial Hall and run through 7:00 p.m.

Should you want to ask a candidate a question, or attend the event in person, RSVP and send your candidate a question by following this link.

Republican candidates Dave Williams and Jeff Crank will attend, and Democrat candidates River Gassen and Joe Reagan will appear.

Can't make it to the debate? Go ahead and check back in on this article on debate day to watch live.

___





2024 Air Force Academy Graduation A huge congratulations to the 2024 Cadet Class, in case you missed it a recap of graduation and what makes this class great. Former Air Force Academy cadets become next generation of armed forces

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.