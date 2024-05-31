Watch Now
WATCH LIVE: KOAA5 and Gazette Congressional District 5 Primary Debate Monday

Posted at 4:38 PM, May 31, 2024
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — KOAA News5 and The Gazette invite you to watch our live stream of the Congressional District 5 Primary Debate this Monday, June 3.

The debate that News5's Alasyn Zimmerman will moderate will kick off promptly at 5:30 p.m. at Centennial Hall and run through 7:00 p.m.

Should you want to ask a candidate a question, or attend the event in person, RSVP and send your candidate a question by following this link.

Republican candidates Dave Williams and Jeff Crank will attend, and Democrat candidates River Gassen and Joe Reagan will appear.

Can't make it to the debate? Go ahead and check back in on this article on debate day to watch live.
