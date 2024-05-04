WATCH LIVE: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC face off against El Paso Locomotive FC

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — KOAA News5 is the proud Southern Colorado home of the Colorado Springs Switchbacks.

We will be streaming all non-nationally exclusive Switchbacks FC matches on our mobile app, connected TV apps and website for Southern Coloradoans to enjoy.

WATCH LIVE: Beginning at 7:00 p.m. the Switchbacks will take on the El Paso Locomotive

Your Switchbacks will be hosting El Paso Locomotive FC in what is sure to be an exciting match-up.

The two teams are separated by only two points and one spot in the standings, so with a win, El Paso Locomotive FC can leapfrog the Switchbacks. Conversely, the Switchbacks have the opportunity to remain king of the hill. A draw would see each team earn a point, but both would remain where they both are in the table as the team ahead of the Switchbacks, Memphis 901 FC, stand two points clear with the same amount of games in hand.

The two teams will be in for quite the battle due to their proximity to one another in the standings.

Listed here are instructions on how to catch the game live through the KOAA News5 apps.

You can watch your Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC face off against the El Paso Locomotive FC live here.

____

____

