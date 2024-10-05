WATCH LIVE: Candidate Forum 2024: State Representative District 18

Live candidate forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of the Pikes Peak Region.
Live candidate forum for State House District 18, hosted by the League of Women Voters of the Pikes Peak Region.
Co-sponsors of this League of Women Voters' forum are:
- AARP Black and Latino Leadership Coalition
- Citizens Project
- Colorado Latinos Vote
- Delta Sigma Theta
- KOAA News5
- KRCC
- Latina Equity Foundation
- Longmire Audio Engineering
- NAACP Colorado Springs
- Neighbors for Education
- Pikes Peak Diversity Council
- Special Kids, Special Families
- Studio 809 Podcasts
- Together Colorado- Colorado Springs Faith Table
