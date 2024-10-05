Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

WATCH LIVE: Candidate Forum 2024: State Representative District 18

League of Women Voters.png
League of Women Voters
League of Women Voters.png
Posted
and last updated

Live candidate forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of the Pikes Peak Region.

Live candidate forum for State House District 18, hosted by the League of Women Voters of the Pikes Peak Region.

Co-sponsors of this League of Women Voters' forum are:

  • AARP Black and Latino Leadership Coalition
  • Citizens Project
  • Colorado Latinos Vote
  • Delta Sigma Theta
  • KOAA News5
  • KRCC
  • Latina Equity Foundation
  • Longmire Audio Engineering
  • NAACP Colorado Springs
  • Neighbors for Education
  • Pikes Peak Diversity Council
  • Special Kids, Special Families
  • Studio 809 Podcasts
  • Together Colorado- Colorado Springs Faith Table

___



Former Colorado County Clerk Sentenced To 9 Years In Prison

The former Mesa County Clerk was sentenced to nine years in prison for her role in tampering with election systems.

Former clerk believes Tina Peters case illuminates the influence of election denial rhetoric

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community