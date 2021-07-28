WATCH LIVE at 12 p.m.: Coffee Connect on Education and Future of our Youth

COLORADO SPRINGS — KOAA is partnering with Southeast Express, My Black Colorado, and the Chinook Center to bring a series of forums over the coming months to highlight programs and challenges in Southeast Colorado Springs.

Wednesday, July 28 - SE Coffee Connect: Education and the Future of Our Youth Wednesday from Noon-1p.m. at the Chinook Center (2551 Airport Rd #107, Colorado Springs, CO 80910)

Moderators:



Patrice Ravenscroft, Associate Publisher, Southeast Express

Alasyn Zimmerman, Multimedia Journalist/Anchor, KOAA

Panel Members:



Regina English, Vice President, School District 2 Board of Directors

Maurice Henson, Vice President of Operations, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Pikes Peak Region

Brittney M. Stroh, Executive Director, Atlas Preparatory School

David Prosper, Co-Founder & CEO, Shepherd Revolution Leadership Academy

