WATCH LIVE at 12 p.m.: Coffee Connect on Education and Future of our Youth

Posted at 11:17 AM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 13:17:11-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — KOAA is partnering with Southeast Express, My Black Colorado, and the Chinook Center to bring a series of forums over the coming months to highlight programs and challenges in Southeast Colorado Springs.

Wednesday, July 28 - SE Coffee Connect: Education and the Future of Our Youth Wednesday from Noon-1p.m. at the Chinook Center (2551 Airport Rd #107, Colorado Springs, CO 80910)

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

Moderators:

  • Patrice Ravenscroft, Associate Publisher, Southeast Express
  • Alasyn Zimmerman, Multimedia Journalist/Anchor, KOAA

Panel Members:

  • Regina English, Vice President, School District 2 Board of Directors
  • Maurice Henson, Vice President of Operations, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Pikes Peak Region
  • Brittney M. Stroh, Executive Director, Atlas Preparatory School
  • David Prosper, Co-Founder & CEO, Shepherd Revolution Leadership Academy

_____

