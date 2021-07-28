WATCH LIVE at 12 p.m.: Coffee Connect on Education and Future of our Youth

COLORADO SPRINGS — KOAA is partnering with Southeast Express, My Black Colorado, and the Chinook Center to bring a series of forums over the coming months to highlight programs and challenges in Southeast Colorado Springs.
Wednesday, July 28 - SE Coffee Connect: Education and the Future of Our Youth Wednesday from Noon-1p.m. at the Chinook Center (2551 Airport Rd #107, Colorado Springs, CO 80910)
Moderators:
- Patrice Ravenscroft, Associate Publisher, Southeast Express
- Alasyn Zimmerman, Multimedia Journalist/Anchor, KOAA
Panel Members:
- Regina English, Vice President, School District 2 Board of Directors
- Maurice Henson, Vice President of Operations, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Pikes Peak Region
- Brittney M. Stroh, Executive Director, Atlas Preparatory School
- David Prosper, Co-Founder & CEO, Shepherd Revolution Leadership Academy
