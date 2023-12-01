Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

WATCH: Hundreds of Fort Carson soldiers deliver toys to Santa's Workshop

The toys they took with them will go towards 875 children from military families associated with Fort Carson.
Posted at 9:29 PM, Nov 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-30 23:29:01-05

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Thursday, hundreds of Fort Carson soldiers participated in a two-mile charity toy "ruck" to benefit the Mountain Post Santa's workshop.

All the toys collected will go to help 875 children from military families associated with Fort Carson.

Mountain Post Santa's Workshop is a needs-based organization on the Mountain Post that ensures children between the ages of six months up to twelve are by provided with gifts during the holiday season.

Photojournalist Shawn Shanle was there Thursday morning and gave us a look at this merry event.
____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Fill Up With 5 Sweepstakes

Contests

We're drawing a winner every weekday!