WATCH: Hundreds of Fort Carson soldiers deliver toys to Santa's Workshop

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Thursday, hundreds of Fort Carson soldiers participated in a two-mile charity toy "ruck" to benefit the Mountain Post Santa's workshop.

All the toys collected will go to help 875 children from military families associated with Fort Carson.

Mountain Post Santa's Workshop is a needs-based organization on the Mountain Post that ensures children between the ages of six months up to twelve are by provided with gifts during the holiday season.

Photojournalist Shawn Shanle was there Thursday morning and gave us a look at this merry event.

