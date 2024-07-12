Watch how Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo animals fare in extreme heat

COLORADO SPRINGS — News5 got a few emails from viewers with concerns of how animals fare in the extreme heat at the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo (PPOB).

I spoke directly with the rodeo's livestock superintendent, Kirsten Vold.

Vold explained most of the animals come from Texas, Arizona and New Mexico.

"It's not really that hot for them . . . they're pretty accustomed, probably a little more than the people," laughed Kirsten.

Kirsten assured there is a veterinarian team on standby to check on animals often.

"[The horses] like having their pen watered down too, helps cool them off," said Vold.

Taking care of the animals is the top priority of the rodeo, said Vold. "The animals are what all of us are here for, if these animals weren't here, none of us would have a job and nobody takes that lightly."

I also spoke with the two-time PPOB barrel race champion, Jessica Routier. She travels cross-country to compete with her horse, Missy.

"[Missy] actually kind of likes the heat, I think she's like me, I'd rather be hot than cold," said Routier.

Jessica said it's a plus when rodeos provide barns with shade, plenty of food and water.

"[Missy has] always been a really easy horse as far as eating and drinking on the road and I think that's where sometimes you'll run into trouble on the road if you have a horse that stresses out while traveling."

She told me keeping her horse hydrated is crucial for the competition, "especially in the barrel racing, it's a horse race, so we 100% wouldn't be here without our horses feeling their best."

