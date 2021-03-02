Watch "Hidden Bias of Good People" on KOAA5

KOAA5 and CSU Pueblo present a one-hour broadcast special, “Hidden Bias of Good People” hosted by Dr. Bryant T. Marks Sr. The special airs on KOAA5 on Sunday, March 7 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Everyone has a hidden bias, but how do you recognize your biases and how can you take steps to begin changing for the better? This is an engaging look at diversity and implicit bias. Bryant T. Marks, Ph. D. is the founder and Chief Equity Officer of the National Training Institute on Race and Equity. Dr. Marks’ calling is helping others reach their full potential to live their lives with purpose and passion.

CSU Pueblo recognizes the importance of inclusion and diversity in higher education. As a proud sponsor of “Hidden Bias of Good People,” CSU Pueblo hopes to ignite change and spark conversation as we work to make our community better together.