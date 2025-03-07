WATCH: Galleries of Contemporary Art at the Ent Center host first annual event

COLORADO SPRINGS — Last weekend, the Galleries of Contemporary Art (GOCA) at the Ent Center for the Arts hosted its first annual 'House of GOCA' event.

The sold-out event, psychedelic garden, was a wearable art and fashion show inspired by a native Colorado Springs artist's work.

___





Housing market becoming more 'balanced' in Colorado Springs New numbers from the Pikes Peak Association of Realtors (PPAR) show that there weren't any major shifts in the Colorado Springs housing market from January to February. Housing market becoming more 'balanced' in Colorado Springs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.