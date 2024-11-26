WATCH: Food Trucks Against Homelessness serves hot meals to anyone in need

COLORADO SPRINGS — Every Monday, Food Trucks Against Homelessness serves hot meals to anyone in need in the parking lot of Westside Cares in Colorado Springs.

These meals come from different local food trucks, and Monday's meal was a fresh pizza. The non-profit also offers people a variety of other items to stay warm in the cold and partners with a local salon to provide free haircuts.

Since their start, Food Trucks Against Homelessness has served more than 14,000 meals.

