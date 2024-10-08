Watch Now
WATCH: 'Fire Fit Kids' started by Pueblo firefighters teaches kids about safety

Pueblo firefighters want to bring a message of safety to kids, but they want them to have some fun, too.
PUEBLO — Pueblo firefighters want to bring a message of safety to kids, but they want them to have some fun, too, so, they started a group called Fire Fit Kids, which has been around since 2016.

Firefighters partner with businesses and community groups to make sure kids learn about fire safety.

