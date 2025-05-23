WATCH: CSFD Firefighters save baby ducklings from a storm drain on Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — On Thursday morning, firefighters on the Colorado Springs Fire Department's (CSFD) Engine 7 were sent to a less-than-normal service call.

Firefighters were tasked with saving three ducklings who had wandered into a storm drain.

You can watch the video by CSFD below:

Rub-a-dub-dub there’s a duck in the… storm drain! #ColoradoSpringsFire Engine 7 rescued three ducklings from a storm drain this morning. Thank you to our friends with Colorado Springs Public Works and Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Ducklings and momma are all healthy and safe. pic.twitter.com/eO0Y5YZe53 — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) May 22, 2025

All three ducklings and their momma are healthy and safe, according to CSFD.

CSFD also thanks Colorado Parks and Wildlife and Colorado Springs Public Works.





