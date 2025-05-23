Watch Now
WATCH: CSFD Firefighters save baby ducklings from a storm drain on Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — On Thursday morning, firefighters on the Colorado Springs Fire Department's (CSFD) Engine 7 were sent to a less-than-normal service call.

Firefighters were tasked with saving three ducklings who had wandered into a storm drain.

You can watch the video by CSFD below:

All three ducklings and their momma are healthy and safe, according to CSFD.

CSFD also thanks Colorado Parks and Wildlife and Colorado Springs Public Works.



