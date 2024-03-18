Watch Now
WATCH: Colorado Springs celebrate the 40th annual St. Patrick's Day Parade

Posted at 12:50 PM, Mar 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-18 14:50:27-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — This past weekend, hundreds of people hit the streets of downtown Colorado Springs for the 40th annual St. Patrick's Day parade.

For those who missed the parade, you can still experience the sights and sounds in the video below.

WATCH: COLORADO SPRINGS' 40TH ANNUAL ST. PATRICK'S DAY PARADE

Colorado Springs' St. Patrick's Day Parade

