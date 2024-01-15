WATCH: Celebrating 40 Years of Local Jazz and Swing in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — On Sunday, the Pikes Peak Jazz and Swing Society celebrated its 40th Birthday in Colorado Springs.

For the last 40 years the group has worked to foster, promote, and preserve jazz in Southern Colorado.

With it being a special year the group also paid homage to one of its original five founding members Laura Davis. Davis also participated in the event's festivities by performing a number herself.

Click here to learn more about the group and when they meet.

