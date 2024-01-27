WATCH: Arborists volunteer time to help maintain historic elm tree over 100 years old

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Crews were at work Friday helping preserve a historic tree near downtown Colorado Springs despite the snowy morning. Arborist company Save a Tree provided free pruning on the elm tree at Heritage Garden.

The garden is located on the north side of the downtown area near Uintah and I-25.

Arborists trimmed dead branches to keep them healthy and help maintain park safety in the event of limbs breaking in a freeze.

According to the Horticultural Art Society of Colorado Springs, the American Elm tree has been around for more than 100 years. It is believed it was planted in 1907 and survived the flooding of Monument Creek in 1935 as well as the Dutch elm disease of 1930 that killed a large number of elm trees in the U.S.

Curious about how long it will be along, well American Elm trees can live up to 300 years and grow more than 100 feet in height.

