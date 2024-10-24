WATCH: A recap of Mayor Mobolade's monthly press briefing

COLORADO SPRINGS — Mayor Mobolade welcomed the fall weather this morning as he addressed Colorado Springs residents.

Thursday's briefing focused on three significant issues that concern Colorado Springs residents: the 2c road improvement program, addressing crime and public safety concerns, and the concern of a rising homelessness issue.

Mobolade dives into the 2c improvement program, highlighting the positive changes that the previously increased funding has had on infrastructure around Colorado Springs. He also mentions that residents who have had concrete work completed in their area will have their roads paved in 2025.

"I often cast a vision of an economically prosperous, culturally rich, welcoming and vibrant world class American city on a hill that shines brightly. The bottom line is, smooth and safe roads are the literal bedrock upon which these values grow and thrive." Mayor Yemi Mobolade on the significance of road improvement

He encourages residents to vote in favor of the proposal to increase funding for 2c on this year's General Election ballot.

In an effort to reduce unsafe driving incidents, Mayor Mobolade recounts his efforts to target expired license plates, abandoned vehicles, dangerous driving, and alcohol compliance.

Over 1,000 citations have been issued for excessive speeding and vehicle registration around Colorado, including El Paso County. The mayor has invited state lawmakers to attend the Public Safety Summit on November 20th. This summit will serve to expand solutions on juvenile crime - including "smash and grabs" that have been affecting local businesses.

Mayor Mobolade has also released information surrounding a new homeless response plan that he, and Chief Housing and Homelessness Response Officer, Amy Cox will be implementing soon. The full plan will be released publicly on November 21st.

In his 2025 budget proposal, he is also looking to expand the homeless outreach team, and potentially add an additional team for more camp cleanup initiatives.

"We must anticipate the needs of our most vulnerable, align our resources, and execute a game plan to ensure that no one else is left out in the cold." Mayor Mobolade on homelessness on winter arrives

As he wraps up his briefing, Mayor Mobolade encourages Colorado Springs residents to stay safe, remember to vote, and look forward to the upcoming Veteran's Day parade on November 9th.





