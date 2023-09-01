WATCH: 8th annual Patriot Day ceremony and food drive in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Nearly 400 military families lined up to get about 30 pounds of free food each, thanks to Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado.

"I come out here every year for the Patriot Day, it is such a blessing and helpful to just get supplies and food that we need," said one navy veteran Sarah McDowell.

Patriot Day recognizes active military, veterans and those who have fallen. This is the 8th annual ceremony and food drive.

The ceremony included speeches from people in our community, bagpipes, muskets and the tolling of the Honor Bell.

"The Honor Bell is dedicated to those who served and sacrificed."

With special guest, celebrity chef Robert Irvine, who served in the British Royal Navy and Marines.

"I'm a Patriot, I spent more time on the road with our military in the United States now than I ever did when I served. One in four of our active duty men and women are food insecure, which is scary in the United States of America," said Irvine.

A third of people who got food that day were currently serving at Fort Carson, according to Care and Share food bank.

Mt. Carmel Veteran Services works with military members to give them resources they need like food, counseling, health care and financing.

"Sometimes [veterans are] kind of forgotten, because they don't have families around them and Mt. Carmel makes up for that, they become their family," said army veteran Shannon Taylor.

