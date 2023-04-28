Warning: Increased purse snatching incidents in Pueblo

PUEBLO — Pueblo Police are warning of increased purse snatching incidents in retail parking lots and gas stations.

Thieves are reportedly targeting lone women who are leaving a purse or wallet inside a shopping cart as they open their car doors to transfer groceries or pump gas. Thieves will then drive closer to grab the purse or wallet and drive away.

Pueblo Police are now asking the public to be aware of your surroundings. Do not leave any children, pets or personal belongings unattended. Police also ask that you lock your cars when parked and remember to shut off the engine and lock your doors when getting gas.

If you become a victim, police ask that you report the incident right away and do not take measures into your own hand. If you have any information about recent incidents involving purse snatchings, you are asked to contact Pueblo Police Department at (719) 553-2502 or Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867).