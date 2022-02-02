Warming shelters open ahead of winter storm

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Emergency warming shelters opened Tuesday night, ahead of a severe winter storm.

In El Paso County, the Red Cross announced they would open three of their facilities at 8 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Kilmer Elementary, 4285 Walker Road, Colorado Springs, CO

Patriot Learning Center, 11990 Swingline Road, Peyton, CO

St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 55 Jefferson Street, Monument, CO

Meanwhile, in Pueblo, Mayor Nick Gradisar issued a declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency for the City of Pueblo. It started at noon on Tuesday and is expected to last for the rest of the week until 6 a.m. on Friday.

“We know temperatures are dropping over the next few days and with the snow forecast for Pueblo, we want to make sure our local churches and religious institutions have the ability to welcome in people for temporary shelter to keep everyone safe,” said Gradisar.

During the declaration, local churches, synagogues, mosques, temples and other religious institutions may utilize their buildings as temporary shelters for the City’s homeless.

