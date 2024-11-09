Warm winter gear donations needed for people at two shelters in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Salvation Army and the Colorado Springs Rescue Mission rely on community donations to give winter gear to people in need.

"If you don't have clothes designed for [a snowstorm], you're going to freeze to death," said Kelly Danforth.

Danforth lived in a tent for two winters before going to the rescue mission.

"It was horrible, the snow is so deep, it's so cold, you really don't want and can't leave your tent because if you unzip it, it lets all the cold in, it lets all the water in," said Danforth.

Danforth told me she got a jacket, hat, scarf and gloves. She's thankful for a place to sleep and hot meals. "The Mission is a lifesaver, truly."

The Misson's interim CEO, Travis Williams, said they start collecting coats in the summer.

"We always need these items throughout the year, even if we have enough for this storm, we're not 100% sure what the next storm is going to look like," said Williams.

The Salvation Army doesn't have enough winter gear for families at its overnight shelter right now.

"We don't have a budget for specifically for buying winter clothes for families, that's why we rely on the community to help us with this need," said the Salvation Army's El Paso County Coordinator, Stephen Ball.

Ball said many families weren't prepared for this storm.

"The income level of these families are very low, so to get adequate things to gear up for this weather, whether they have it or not, if they don't have it, it's hard for them to go out and get it themselves," said Ball.

For some people like Danforth, seeking shelter and warm clothes was the first step in helping turn their lives around.

"It's very sad for me to see people on the streets, I have family out there, it's rough so you just hope they come in," said Danforth.

Warm winter clothing donations can be dropped off in person at the Salvation Army's Family Hope Center and at the rescue mission.

Both nonprofits have room for people to stay the night.

Williams said the mission has been operating under severe weather protocol during this snowstorm. That means when temperatures go below 19 degrees, they allow more people in.

Williams said they had 431 people stay Wednesday night and 426 Thursday. They hold 450. At capacity, the mission would open extra space for beds like the kitchen and common space.

The Salvation Army allowed families to stay inside the shelter during daytime hours and offered three meals. Typically, they are encouraged to exit the shelter to find jobs and housing.

